Monolith (TKN) Trading Down 39.1% Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Livecoin. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $28,254.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

