Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Morphic stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 72,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,606. Morphic has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

