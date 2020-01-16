Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Morphic stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 72,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,606. Morphic has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit