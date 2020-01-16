Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $328.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $259.96 and a 1 year high of $329.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

