Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 3.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 31.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 1,022,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,199. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

