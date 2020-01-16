Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $274.71

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.71 and last traded at $274.25, with a volume of 40297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.74.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Msci by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 32.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Msci by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

