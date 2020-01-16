Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $274.71

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $274.71 and last traded at $274.25, with a volume of 40297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.74.
MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Msci by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 32.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Msci by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Msci Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
