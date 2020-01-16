MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days. Currently, 33.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 152,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MSGN stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.71. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.
MSGN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.
About MSG Networks
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.
