MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.71

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.71 and last traded at $156.71, with a volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.70.

MTUAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.96.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

