MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MTUAY remained flat at $$151.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 191. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $151.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

