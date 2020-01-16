Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.75, approximately 23,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 39,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit