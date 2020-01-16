Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Price Down 0%

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.75, approximately 23,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 39,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

