Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Howard Weil cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

MUR stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,276. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after buying an additional 628,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $13,900,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

