MVL (MVL) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology, IDEX, UEX and Cashierest. MVL has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $107,172.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.26 or 0.06034597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035383 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, UEX, IDCM, Cashierest, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

