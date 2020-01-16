Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.46.

MYOV traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 647,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 121,906 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,587.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,887,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,448,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at $537,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 41,304 shares worth $644,009. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

