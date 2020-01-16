MyWish Price Tops $0.0103 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 17% against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $62,357.00 and $33.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

