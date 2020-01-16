Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 31,930,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 274,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 127,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

