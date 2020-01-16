National Bank Financial Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPG. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.66. 1,577,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,288. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

