National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Cfra’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

FIZZ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 108,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

