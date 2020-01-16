National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Cfra’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.
FIZZ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 108,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in National Beverage by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
