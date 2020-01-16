National Grid (LON:NG) PT Raised to GBX 1,010 at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price (up from GBX 840 ($11.05)) on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 960.15 ($12.63).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NG opened at GBX 957.90 ($12.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 929.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 881.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.