National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

