National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.49

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.49 and traded as high as $83.57. National Health Investors shares last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 13,445 shares.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit