National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.49

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.49 and traded as high as $83.57. National Health Investors shares last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 13,445 shares.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

