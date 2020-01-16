Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $30,494.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, Fatbtc and BitMart. During the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00038475 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00315434 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011464 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002358 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Profile

NAT is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, BitMart and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

