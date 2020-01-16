Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.70 million, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,580 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 129,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

