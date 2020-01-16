Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 82,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $48,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,455.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,302.60. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $160,452. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,355. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

