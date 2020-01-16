Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.68.

NAV stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

