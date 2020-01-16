Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Down to $23.49

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $23.49. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 84,061 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKTR. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,795.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

