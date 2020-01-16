Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEOG. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

NEOG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 158,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,793. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $161,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $833,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,650 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Neogen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

