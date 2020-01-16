NeoPhotonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,427 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,492% compared to the average daily volume of 111 call options.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $130,193.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $620,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 143,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 347,176 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 50.1% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 500,537 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 244.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 693,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 171,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,080. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.74. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

