Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $57,603.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00058722 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00074733 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,697.25 or 0.99873033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00054694 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens.

The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

