NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $244.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.68 million. NetGear reported sales of $288.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $990.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.93 million to $992.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.65 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NetGear stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 269,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $801.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. NetGear has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

