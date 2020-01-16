Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.23. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 129,867 shares trading hands.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.
About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
