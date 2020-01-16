Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.23. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 129,867 shares trading hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

