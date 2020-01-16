Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $81,233.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011514 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $81,233.00 and $46,782.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.06 or 0.05995089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128565 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001470 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

