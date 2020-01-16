New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. AT&T makes up approximately 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

T stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.