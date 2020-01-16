New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States."

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,267. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 1,800 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 12,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 274,106 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

