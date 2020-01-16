New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $18.50 price objective on New Residential Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 179,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,584. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 63.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after buying an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.