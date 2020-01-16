Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,818.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,171.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

