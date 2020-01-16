NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 174,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 135.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU opened at $467.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $382.88 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.82 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 12.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

