Nexus (NXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,434.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $71,434.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

