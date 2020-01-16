Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Trading Down 4.5%

Nicola Mining Inc (CVE:NIM)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 104,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50.

About Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 20 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,084 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Guichon Batholith region.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nicola Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicola Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.