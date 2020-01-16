Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nike by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,280,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,930,000 after buying an additional 780,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,892,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,654,000 after buying an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $494,555,000 after buying an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

Nike stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $103.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

