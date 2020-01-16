Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $140,233.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,686.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01869979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.03717740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00652037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00744698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00093108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009957 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026331 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00570667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,158,987,751 coins and its circulating supply is 5,250,737,751 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.