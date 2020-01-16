NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.0571 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. NIX has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $80,902.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $50.98 and $32.15. During the last week, NIX has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,670.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.01879475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.03 or 0.03744990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00663504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00755644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00096611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009914 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00579521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

