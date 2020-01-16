NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Insider Sells £55,776,960 in Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57).

Shares of NMC stock opened at GBX 1,345.50 ($17.70) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,953.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,313.16. NMC Health PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

