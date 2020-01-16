Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.
Noodles & Co stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 11,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.16 million, a PE ratio of 348.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
About Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.