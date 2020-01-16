Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Noodles & Co stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 11,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.16 million, a PE ratio of 348.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.23. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

