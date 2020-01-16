Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

VOO stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.96. The company had a trading volume of 194,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $238.95 and a one year high of $302.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

