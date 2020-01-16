Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $9,394,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 31.8% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 518,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 220.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 292,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 201,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 435,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,665. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.