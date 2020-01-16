Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 1.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 159.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 184.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in United Technologies by 228.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after buying an additional 588,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in United Technologies by 84.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 286,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,242. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.17. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.30 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

