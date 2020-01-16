Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. 6,537,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,893. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

