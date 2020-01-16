Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,451.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,972. The company has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,356.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,247.89. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,441.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

