Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 330,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

