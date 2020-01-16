Norway Savings Bank Buys 976 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,526,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,114,490. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.83 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

