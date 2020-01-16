Norway Savings Bank Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,314 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $601,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

